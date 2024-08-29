South Korean singer Taeyeon joins Sam Smith in a new version of their song "I'm Not the Only One."

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith, 32, released the song Thursday as part of the 10th anniversary edition of their album In the Lonely Hour.

"This year marks a decade since the release of my debut album. I feel so incredibly lucky to be celebrating this milestone with you. My team and I have created this beautiful anniversary edition for us all, and for the last 10 years," the singer previously said on Instagram.

Smith originally released In the Lonely Hour in May 2015. The album features the hit singles "Stay with Me," "Money on My Mind" and the original version of "I'm Not the Only One."

Smith released his most recent album, Gloria, in January 2023, and a holiday EP, A Lonely Christmas, that November.

Taeyeon released her solo EP To. X in November 2023.