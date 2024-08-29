Netflix released a trailer for Outer Banks Season 4, which will premiere in two parts beginning in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show follows the Pogues -- a group of treasure-hunting teens, and the upcoming season shows viewers what led up to Wes (David Jensen) suggesting that the crew look for Blackbeard's loot in Season 3.

"After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a 'normal' life," the official description reads. "...But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the "G" game for a whole new adventure."

Chase Stokes stars as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope and Carlacia Grant as Cleo.

Season 4 also stars J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez and Mia Challis.

"We finally did it," John B says in the trailer. "We finally found the gold. That's where this story should have ended. But really, it was just the beginning."

Part 1 will premiere on Oct. 10, and Part 2 will drop Nov. 7 on Netflix.