'Outer Banks' Season 4 starts where the 'story should have ended'
UPI News Service, 08/29/2024
Netflix released a trailer for Outer Banks Season 4, which will premiere in two parts beginning in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show follows the Pogues -- a group of treasure-hunting teens, and the upcoming season shows viewers what led up to Wes (David Jensen) suggesting that the crew look for Blackbeard's loot in Season 3.
"After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a 'normal' life," the official description reads. "...But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the "G" game for a whole new adventure."
Chase Stokes stars as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope and Carlacia Grant as Cleo.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.