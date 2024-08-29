The Telluride Film Festival announced titles showing at its 51st edition Thursday. The festival runs Friday through Monday in Telluride, Colo.

Maria, starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Pablo Larraa, and Embeth Davidtz's directorial debut Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight are also included. Sundance premieres The Outrun and Will and Harper also play.

Additional titles include All We Imagine as Light, Apocalypse in the Tropics, Better Man, Blink, Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid!, Conclave, Emilia Perez, In Waves and War, Jean Cocteau, Leonardo Da Vinci, Memoir of a Snail, Misericordia, Nickel Boys, No Other Land, Piece By Piece, Santosh, September 5, Social Studies, The End, The Friend, The Piano Lesson, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, The White House Effect and Zurawski v Texas also screen.

Guest director Kenneth Lonergan has also programmed repertory screenings of Arch of Triumph, Barry Lyndon, Doctor Zhivago, Grand Hotel and My Darling Clementine. A tribute to Les Films du Losange includes screenings of Beauty and the Beast, Charles, Dead or Alive, Fly, Hindle Wakes and Prince of Broadway.

Telluride's "Backlot" section includes A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things, Casa Bonita Mi Amor, Chain Reactions, Her Name Was Moviola, Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, Nobu, Riefenstahl, The Easy Kind, The Hexagonal Hive and a Mouse in a Maze and The Swallow.