John Lennon doc, 'Saturday Night' among Telluride lineup
UPI News Service, 08/29/2024
The Telluride Film Festival announced titles showing at its 51st edition Thursday. The festival runs Friday through Monday in Telluride, Colo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kevin Macdonald's documentary One to One: John & Yoko and Jason Reitman's Saturday Night Live dramatization Saturday Night are among the selections. New films by Alfonso Cuaron (Disclaimer), Andrea Arnold (Bird), Sean Baker (Anora) and Errol Morris (Separated) are in the main program.
Maria, starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Pablo Larraa, and Embeth Davidtz's directorial debut Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight are also included. Sundance premieres The Outrun and Will and Harper also play.
Additional titles include All We Imagine as Light, Apocalypse in the Tropics, Better Man, Blink, Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid!, Conclave, Emilia Perez, In Waves and War, Jean Cocteau, Leonardo Da Vinci, Memoir of a Snail, Misericordia, Nickel Boys, No Other Land, Piece By Piece, Santosh, September 5, Social Studies, The End, The Friend, The Piano Lesson, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, The White House Effect and Zurawski v Texas also screen.
Guest director Kenneth Lonergan has also programmed repertory screenings of Arch of Triumph, Barry Lyndon, Doctor Zhivago, Grand Hotel and My Darling Clementine. A tribute to Les Films du Losange includes screenings of Beauty and the Beast, Charles, Dead or Alive, Fly, Hindle Wakes and Prince of Broadway.
Telluride's "Backlot" section includes A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things, Casa Bonita Mi Amor, Chain Reactions, Her Name Was Moviola, Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, Nobu, Riefenstahl, The Easy Kind, The Hexagonal Hive and a Mouse in a Maze and The Swallow.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.