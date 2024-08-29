Angelina Jolie said that she "really came to care for" Maria Callas, the opera singer she portrays in Maria, which she promoted at the Venice Film Festival Thursday.

"Honestly, for me, the bar in this, that I would know if I did good enough, are the Maria Callas fans and those who love opera," Jolie said in a presser. "And my fear would be to disappoint them."

Callas died in 1977 when she was 53, and the film examines the latter part of her life in Paris.

"Maria is a creative imagining and a psychological portrait of Maria Callas," an official synopsis says. "...A story about a woman that lived from the '20s to '70s, a woman who burned her voice, her life, by doing (what she loved) her work."

Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) wrote the movie.

Jolie wore a long, slim-fitting black dress, adorned by a single brooch, to the photo call.

"I felt I didn't want to do a disservice to this woman," she said.