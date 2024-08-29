Universal Pictures revealed the title and plot of the fourth Jurassic World movie on Thursday. Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters in July 2025.

Set five years after 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, leading a team to extract DNA samples from three of the largest species. A family whose boating trip was capsized by aquatic dinosaurs cross paths with Bennett's expedition.

Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, Bennett's most trusted partner. Jonathan Bailey plays a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis. Manuel Garcia-Rufio plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the family (Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda).

Rupert Friend plays Martin Krebs, a Big Pharma representative. Philippine Velege, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein also star.

Gareth Edwards directs from a script by David Koepp who adapted the original Jurassic Park.