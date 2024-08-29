Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ in October.

Disney announced in a press release Thursday that the series will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. The first eight episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.

In addition, Raven-Symone (Raven's Home) and Danielle Fishel (Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World) are set to direct episodes in Season 1.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a spinoff and sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, which had a four-season run on the Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. The original show centered on a trio of teenage wizard siblings living in New York City.

The new series follows an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," an official synopsis reads.

New cast members include Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown and Taylor Cora. Gomez will appear as a guest star and serve as an executive producer.

Following the premiere, two new episodes, including a Halloween-themed episode, will air Oct. 30 on Disney Channel. Beginning Nov. 8, episodes will be released in pairs Fridays at 8 p.m.