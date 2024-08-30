Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- English author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1797-- Civil rights leader Roy Wilkins in 1901-- Actor Fred MacMurray in 1908-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 94)-- U.S. astronaut Jack Swigert in 1931-- Musician John Phillips in 1935-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 85)-- French Olympic champion skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 81)-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 81)-- Newspaper columnist Molly Ivins in 1944-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 76)-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 73)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 71)-- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 1954 (age 70)-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 52)-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 51)-- Tennis player Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 42)-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 40)-- Singer Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor\/singer Trevor Jackson in 1996 (age 28)