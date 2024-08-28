Peacock released a teaser for Based on a True Story Season 2, which premieres Nov. 21.

The show follows real-estate agent Ava, portrayed by Kaley Cuoco , and her husband Nathan, once a well-known tennis player, played by Chris Messina , after they cross paths with a serial killer.

The couple blackmails West Side Ripper Matt, played by Tom Bateman, into doing a podcast with them.

"There's so many different sides to him and he is put in so many different positions that it was just so exciting," Bateman told UPI about the role.

Liliana Liberato (Light as a Feather) plays Tory, Ava's sister, who winds up "entangled in a relationship with Matt" in the comedy thriller's new season.

Ava and Nathan are navigating life with a three-month old baby as Season 2 starts.

"Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients," an official synopsis reads. "But a series of new murders pulls her back in -- is Matt behind the slayings?"

The trailer shows Cuoco, Messina, Liberato and Bateman peering into a hole. Bateman holds a shovel.

