Nikki Glaser will host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, CBS announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glaser, who was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, HBO's Nikki Glaser : Someday You'll Die, said she is "absolutely thrilled," about her upcoming role.

"It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," she said in a statement. "...It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

Glaser also acknowledged that past hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais made a big impression with their monologues.

"I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might get me canceled)," she said.

Glaser also hosts The Nikki Glaser Podcast and Lovers and Liars, and she is on now on a stand-up tour.

The 82nd Golden Globe Award ceremony will air Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.