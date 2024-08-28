Nikki Glaser will host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, CBS announced Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Glaser, who was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, HBO's Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, said she is "absolutely thrilled," about her upcoming role.
"It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," she said in a statement. "...It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.