LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum are set to star in a 10-episode Netflix series produced by the Obamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting 5 offers an intimate look at the 2023-24 NBA season, through the perspective of these five basketball stars.

"Though they share a common goal of winning the NBA championship, each athlete is at a different point in their career, trying to lead their teams to victory while navigating their own respective journey" an official synopsis reads. "...The series captures all five athletes in their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy."

Barack and Michelle Obama were among the producers on the series via their production company Higher Ground. Peyton Manning also had a hand in production via Omaha Productions.

Starting 5 premieres on Netflix Oct. 9.