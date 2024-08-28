The 35th anniversary of Billboard Latin Music Week will include a question and answer period with Alejandro Sanz.

The industry event spans five days at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

"The 2024 edition will feature exclusive panel conversations and performances by Latin music's biggest stars," a press release states.

Other stars slated to participate include Bad Gyal, Camila Fernandez, Chiquis, Danna, Danny Ocean, Dei V, Domelipa, Eslabon Armado, Fat Joe, Gloria Estefan, J Balvin, JOP, Keityn, Kunno, Lele Pons, Luis Alfonso, Lupita Infante, Majo Aguilar, Mari­a Becerra, Marko, Mau y Ricky, Mon Laferte, N.O.R.E., Omar Courtz, Paola Jara, Peso Pluma, Pipe Bueno, Sophia Talamas, Yahritza y Su Esencia, Yeison Jimenez, Yeri Mua and Zhamira Zambron.

Sanz has won four Grammy awards and 22 Latin Grammy awards, and he is a former Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also include workshops and opportunities for networking when it begins Oct. 14.