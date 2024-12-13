Sabrina Carpenter toasted her six Grammy nominations, and shared her love of Paul McCartney, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old singer is a contender for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

"That is not too shabby for your first time being nominated," Colbert said.

They toasted her success with an espresso martini, which resulted in a chugging contest that Colbert won.

"I feel so lucky. Singing is all I've ever wanted to do. Writing songs is my favorite thing in the world," she said. "So the fact that I could do it and people listen is sentimental but it's a gift, so I'm very grateful."

Colbert asked Carpenter if The Beatles influenced her to begin songwriting.

"Technically, when I was very, very young my dad played me 'Rocky Raccoon' for the first time, and I was so mesmerized by that song and the songwriting of it that I fell in love with Paul McCartney," she said.

"I was convinced that was my husband, my future husband. But he was quite old, and I was so young I didn't understand that he was much older than me..." she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

She eventually got to meet McCartney.

"He was so sweet, and the one thing I say about him is every room that he enters, he makes everyone feel seen and heard and it was such a beautiful experience for me to see that from someone that I admired so much," she said.

Carpenter also stars in a variety show on Netflix. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is now streaming.