The Game Awards took place Thursday to honor achievements in the video game industry and highlight new and upcoming games.

Video game journalist and The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley hosted the ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

PlayStation 5 platforming game Astro Bot won four awards, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.

Other winners included Metaphor: ReFantazio (Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Role Playing Game), Balatro (Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Mobile Game), Baldur's Gate 3 (Best Community Support), Helldivers II (Best Ongoing Game) and League of Legends (Best Esports Game).

In addition, several upcoming games were announced or showcased with new trailers.

Highlights include:

Elden Ring Nightreign

The new game is a spinoff of FromSoftware's 2022 hit fantasy action role-playing game Elden Ring. Nightreign is a standalone title in the Elden Ring universe featuring 3-player co-op and a roster of eight heroes with different skills.

Gameplay is session-based and takes place over an in-game three day-and-night cycle, where at the end of each night, players face a powerful boss.

Elden Ring Nightreign will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (Steam) in 2025.

The Witcher IV

The Witcher 4 is a follow-up to CD Projekt Red's hit 2015 game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The upcoming fantasy action role-playing game will kick off "a brand-new Witcher saga" by being the first game in the franchise to feature Ciri as the protagonist, rather than Geralt of Rivia.

The cinematic trailer released Thursday opens with a young woman preparing to become a ritual sacrifice for her village. Ciri attempts to intervene by taking on the monster in the woods.

CD Projekt had announced in late November that The Witcher 4 has entered "full-scale production."

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The new game from Naughty Dog (The Last of Us, Uncharted) marks a new franchise for the studio and will feature its "wildest, most creative story yet."

Intergalactic is a sci-fi action-adventure game following Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter who ends up stranded on the distant and mysterious planet Sempiria.

Jordan, played by Tati Gabrielle, "will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit." A trailer shows the character preparing to pursue a new bounty.

Intergalactic features a musical score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and will be released on PlayStation 5.