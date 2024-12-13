British actor Jude Law has been presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Law's Peter Pan & Wendy director David Lowery and Jurnee Smollett , his co-star in The Order, were among the attendees at Thursday's ceremony.

His wife Phillipa Coan and two of his adult children -- Rafferty and Iris Law -- were also on hand to cheer him on.

"Jude Law's incredible talent and dedication to his craft have captivated audiences around the world," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to honor his remarkable career with a well-deserved Walk of Fame star."

Law, 51, can also now be seen in the Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew. His other credits include A.I., Road to Perdition, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Hugo, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Young Pope and the Fantastic Beasts and Sherlock Holmes franchises.