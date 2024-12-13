Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen were among the big winners at Thursday's Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Swift won the most prizes of the night -- 10 -- including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Tortured Poets Department.

With a total of 49 career trophies, Swift is now the most decorated Billboard Music Awards winner in history.

Bryan earned five awards -- Top Rock Artist, Top Country Touring Artist, Top Country Touring Album, Top Streaming Song and Top Rock Song for "I Remember Everything" -- on Thursday night.

Wallen followed close behind, picking up four prizes: Top Male Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Collaboration with Post Malone for "I Had Some Help."

The gala was hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau.

Among the evening's performers were Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Megan Moroney, Tyla, Coldplay, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN and Jelly Roll.