Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are teaming up to host 2024 Back That Year Up, which lands on Peacock Dec. 23.

The special will examine the year's biggest moments through a comedic lens.

"We're here to tell you that 2024 is going out of business," Thompson says in a preview.

"To make room for 2025, everything from 2024 must go," adds Hart.

The program will also include interviews with celebrities.

The upcoming show marks the third year that Hart and Thompson have hosted the end-of-year roundup.

"The best time of the year is here," says Thompson. "Kev and I are wrapping u a memorable 2024 with jokes, laughs and of course, some of our incredible celebrity friends. You don't want to miss this one!"