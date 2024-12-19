'The Thundermans' hide their identity in new offshoot
UPI News Service, 12/19/2024
Nickelodeon's The Thundermans is getting a new offshoot.
The Thundermans: Undercover debuts Jan. 22.
"The half-hour series follows Phoebe and Max as they are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the beachside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent," a synopsis reads.
