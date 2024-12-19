Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics
UPI News Service, 12/19/2024
Netflix released the first photos from Sweet Magnolias Season 4 on Thursday. The season premieres Feb. 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new season follows the torn of Serenity from Halloween to Christmas. Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Helen Decatur) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) are still managing their romantic relationships, as they watch their teenagers become men.
Photos show three individual shots of Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen and a fourth of the trio together. Swisher once joked to UPI that the drama Maddie endures will turn her hair gray but she's still boasting red in the photos.
Headley also performs "O Come, All Ye Faithful" during the season. The track will be released on music streaming platforms Friday.
Season 4 also features Dylan Rysstad's song "Margarita Christmas," which is available now.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.