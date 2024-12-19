A new documentary from Netflix explores a millionaire's preoccupation with living hundreds of years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever follows Bryan Johnson's mission to stop the aging process.

"As a species, we accept our inevitable decay, decline and death," Johnson says in the preview. "I want to argue that the opposite should be true."

"I take 54 pills, red light therapy, plasma exchanges, and I'm going to be injected with my first gene therapy," he adds.

Chris Smith directs the documentary.

"Last year, I saw a headline about a man spending 2 million dollars a year to become 18 again. That initial curiosity led to a 12-month journey following Bryan John's quest and its effect on those closest to him, while interviewing experts from around the world to get a better understanding of the people trying to live healthier, longer," Smith said.

Don't Die premieres on Netflix Jan. 1.