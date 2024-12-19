DC is giving a glimpse of the new film Superman.

The studio shared a first official teaser trailer for the movie Thursday.

Superman is a reboot of the Superman film series based on the DC Comics character. The film is written, directed and produced by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

David Corenswet stars as a mid-20s Clark Kent, a journalist for the Daily Planet who is secretly Superman, a Kryptonian with superhuman powers.

The trailer showcases Superman (Corenswet), his colleague and love interest Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), his archenemy Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).

DC released a teaser for the trailer Wednesday that shows Superman soaring into the sky as crowds of people look up and marvel.

Superman opens in theaters July 11.

Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill are among the actors who played Superman in previous film iterations.