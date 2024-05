Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have signed on to emcee the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7.

The prize presentation honors excellence in soap operas, talk shows, lifestyle/culinary programs, children's entertainment and game shows.

The event is set to take place at the Westin Bonaventure.

The gala will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards took place in December after being delayed for months due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.