Kevin Costner says he didn't know about his Yellowstone character John Dutton's death until after the episode aired on Sunday night on Paramount.

"I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night," Costner, 69, said on Monday's edition of SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program.

"That's a 'swear-to-god' moment. I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I'm thinking, 'Gee, I'm not in that one.' But I didn't realize yesterday was the thing."

He didn't watch the episode right away to see what happened to his character, a Montana rancher who became the state's governor.

"I heard it's a suicide," Costner said. "So, that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it."

By the end of the episode, it is revealed that John's death was actually a murder staged to look like a suicide by Sarah ( Dawn Olivieri ), the scheming girlfriend of his adopted son Jamie ( Wes Bentley ), who is the state's attorney general.

Costner announced he was not returning for the second half of Season 5 -- which premiered Sunday -- because delays in production caused scheduling conflicts with another project, his Horizon series of films.

The first half of Yellowstone Season 5 finished airing in January 2023.

