Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a child together again after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," Fox wrote on Instagram Monday, alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump while naked and covered with black oil.

She also posted a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

The comments section was disabled on the post, which has already gotten more than 3 million "likes."

Fox, 38, and her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, share three children: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

Kelly, 34, is the father of 15-year-old Casie from a previous relationship.

Fox and Kelly have been a couple since 2020.