Film star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, have announced the birth of their third child.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," the couple posted on Instagram Monday.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."

The child was born last Friday.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been married since 2019.

They are already the parents of daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2.

Pratt also shares 12-year-old son Jack, 12, with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.