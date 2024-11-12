Disney+ is teasing its 2025 slate in honor of its fifth anniversary as a streaming service.

Highly-anticipated series from Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu and FX will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu next year.

Highlights include FX's Alien: Earth, a new series in the Alien franchise starring Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant, Season 4 of the FX series The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, Season 2 of Disney+'s Star Wars series Andor, starring Diego Luna, and Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, a new series starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

Here is the full list of titles:

FX's Alien: Earth (Hulu on Disney+)

FX's The Bear Season 4 (Hulu)

Andor Season 2, premieres April 22 (Disney+)

Chad Powers (Hulu)

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, premieres March 4 (Disney+)

Good American Family (Hulu)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, premieres Jan. 10 (Disney+ and Hulu)

Marvel's Ironheart, premieres June 24 (Disney+)

Paradise (Hulu)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Disney+)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, premieres Dec. 3, 2024 (Disney+)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 (Hulu)