Popular Prime Video series Harlem will return for a third season on Jan. 23, picking up right after Season 2's shocking cliffhanger.
Created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem follows the lives of four close-knit friends navigating love, careers and family in New York. It stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson.
Siriboe stars as Seth, an MLB player who catches one of the ladies' eyes, while Browning plays Portia, a blast from Ian's (Tyler Lepley) past. Givens appears as a powerful force, and Bean portrays Eva, Givens' ambitious daughter and a venture capitalist partnering with Tye (Johnson).
