Popular Prime Video series Harlem will return for a third season on Jan. 23, picking up right after Season 2's shocking cliffhanger.

Created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem follows the lives of four close-knit friends navigating love, careers and family in New York. It stars Meagan Good , Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson.

Season 3 will feature newcomers Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens and Gail Bean.

Siriboe stars as Seth, an MLB player who catches one of the ladies' eyes, while Browning plays Portia, a blast from Ian's (Tyler Lepley) past. Givens appears as a powerful force, and Bean portrays Eva, Givens' ambitious daughter and a venture capitalist partnering with Tye (Johnson).