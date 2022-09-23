Kelsea Ballerini is back with new music.

The 29-year-old country music singer released her fourth studio album, Subject to Change, on Friday.

Subject to Change is Ballerini's first album since Kelsea, released in March 2020.

Ballerini said in a post Thursday on Instagram that she's "proud" of the new album.

"if i'm honest, growing up it kinda hurts like hell... and for me, it sounds like this. internal observations, drunken conversations, diehard friendships, jumping in hopeful, owning the cringe, doing my best, discovering the good stuff isn't always grandiose, falling on my face, being a show pony, taking inventory of what i have... and ultimately welcoming change when it comes," the singer wrote.

"i'm proud of this record and the story it tells. here's my last two years, and here's the turning of a page," she added.

Subject to Change features the single "Heartfirst" and 14 other songs, including "Muscle Memory," "You're Drunk, Go Home" featuring Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce and "Marilyn."

Ballerini will promote the album with her Heartfirst tour, which kicks off Saturday in New York. She will also perform Dec. 31 during the CBS special New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

