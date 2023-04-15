Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are set to sing at King Charles III's coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench are also set to take the stage at the historic event.

"We are bringing the nation together for this once in a generation occasion, broadcast exclusively across the BBC live from Windsor Castle," Charlotte Moore, the BBC's chief content officer, said in a statement Friday.

"We have a world-class line-up of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment."

Charles inherited the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.