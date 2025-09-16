Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari Duhamel, stepped out on the red carpet Monday.

Duhamel, 52, and his wife, 31, attended the Los Angeles premiere of his film London Calling at the Harmony Gold theater.

The couple were all smiles as they posed for photos, with Duhamel in a black suit and shirt and Audra Duhamel in a dark green minidress with feathers at the sleeve cuffs.

Duhamel and his wife married in 2022 and have a young son together, Shepherd. The couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary last week.

"Happy 3rd anniversary babe!! I'm a lucky boy!!" Duhamel wrote on Instagram at the time.

Duhamel also has a 12-year-old son, Axl, with his ex-wife, singer Fergie

London Calling is an action comedy starring Duhamel as a hitman forced to babysit the son (Jeremy Ray Taylor) of his new crime boss (Rick Hoffman). The movie opens in theaters Friday.

Duhamel also stars with Minka Kelly in the Netflix series Ransom Canyon, which was renewed for a second season in June.