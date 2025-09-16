Liev Schreiber voices agent Sam Fisher in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming animated video game adaptation, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisher, now sporting grey hair and a thick beard, returns to action and easily takes down a number of armed guards in the clip released on Tuesday.

Fisher is tasked with helping a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy that is tied to his past.

"This job makes you question everything. But we have to keep trying," Schreiber says as Fisher.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, based on the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell video game series published by Ubisoft, comes to Netflix on Oct. 14.

The first Splinter Cell video game was released in 2002. The stealth-action series had players utilize darkness to sneakily take out enemies and complete missions. Players could use Fisher's iconic night-vision goggles to help see through the dark.

Ubisoft released six mainline Splinter Cell games that also included 2004's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, 2005's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, 2006's Splinter Cell: Double Agent, 2010's Splinter Cell: Conviction and 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

A remake of the first game from 2002 was announced by Ubisoft in 2021, but no new information on the project has been released.