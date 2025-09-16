Marc Anthony and Gloria Trevi have joined the lineup of Premios Juventud performers.

Anthony, 57, and reggaeton artist Wisin will perform a global premiere of a new song at the awards show Sept. 25 in Panama City.

Trevi, also 57, will take to the stage to perform "Sufrale" with Grupo Firme.

Other performers announced Tuesday include Alleh & Yorghaki, Camila Fernandez, DND and R!ch Yashel, Erika Ender, Gaitanes, Omar Alfanno, Hamilton and Nanpa Basico, Kevin Aguilar, Makaco El Cerebro with Farruko and Louis BPM, and Mari La Carajita.

Bad Gyal, Camilo, Farruko, Lola indigo, Maluma, Morat and Xavi were previously announced to perform.

The ceremony will open with a tribute to Panama, which is hosting the event for the first time.

Premios Juventud will be held Sept. 25 in Panama City and air live at 7 p.m. EDT on Univision, UNIMiS, Galavision, ViX and Tele Metro.

Bad Bunny and Danny Ocean lead the nominees with six nominations each.