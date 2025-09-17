Sylvester Stallone's mob drama, Tulsa King, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Season 3 of the popular neo-western is set to premiere on Paramount+ Sunday.

"In Season 3, as Dwight's empire expands, so do his enemies -- and the risks to his crew," a synopsis said.

"Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family."

The show co-stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.