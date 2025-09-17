Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Pope Paul V in 1552

-- Entrepreneur J. Willard Marriott in 1900

-- Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907

-- Musician Hank Williams Sr. in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927

-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928

-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Stirling Moss in 1929

-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930

-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930

-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930

-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931

-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934

-- Writer Ken Kesey in 1935

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937

-- Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 80)

-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947

-- Actor John Ritter in 1948

-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 75)

-- TV personality Elvira in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 72)

-- Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 63)

-- Filmmaker Paul Feig in 1962 (age 63)

-- Entrepreneur/TV personality Robert Herjavec in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Kyle Chandler in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Doug E. Fresh in 1966 (age 59)

-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Vin Rock (Naughty by Nature) in 1970 (age 55)

-- TV personality Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor/comedian Bobby Lee in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Nick Cordero in 1978

-- Musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) in 1979 (age 46)

-- NHL player Alex Ovechkin in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Danny Ramirez in 1992 (age 33)

-- NFL player Patrick Mahomes in 1995 (age 30)

-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor India Amarteifio in 2001 (age 24)