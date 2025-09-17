Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Pope Paul V in 1552-- Entrepreneur J. Willard Marriott in 1900-- Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907-- Musician Hank Williams Sr. in 1923-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Stirling Moss in 1929-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934-- Writer Ken Kesey in 1935-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937-- Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 80)-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947-- Actor John Ritter in 1948-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 75)-- TV personality Elvira in 1951 (age 74)-- Actor\/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 72)-- Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 63)-- Filmmaker Paul Feig in 1962 (age 63)-- Entrepreneur\/TV personality Robert Herjavec in 1962 (age 63)-- Actor Kyle Chandler in 1965 (age 60)-- Musician Doug E. Fresh in 1966 (age 59)-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 57)-- Musician Vin Rock (Naughty by Nature) in 1970 (age 55)-- TV personality Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor\/comedian Bobby Lee in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Nick Cordero in 1978-- Musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) in 1979 (age 46)-- NHL player Alex Ovechkin in 1985 (age 40)-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 36)-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 34)-- Actor Danny Ramirez in 1992 (age 33)-- NFL player Patrick Mahomes in 1995 (age 30)-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 29)-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 29)-- Actor India Amarteifio in 2001 (age 24)