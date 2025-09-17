The Fantastic Four: First Steps is due to arrive Sept. 23 on digital and Oct. 14 on Blu-ray.The film, which arrived in theaters July 25, stars Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.First Steps takes its inspiration from a team of superheroes introduced in Marvel Comics, and is the third iteration in the movie franchise.The movie earned some $118 million at the box office opening weekend, outpacing all other films.Marvel has yet to officially confirm a First Steps sequel.