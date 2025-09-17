Demi Lovato is opening up about their love for Paris Hilton.

The singer, 33, discussed her friendship of nearly two decades on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday.

"Singing at her wedding was such an honor, and I was so happy that I could contribute to her big day. I love Paris so much," Lovato said in response to a fan question about the wedding.

Hilton, 44, married Carter Reum in 2021. The wedding was also attended by such celebrities as Kim Kardashian and Kyle Richards.

When Lovato married Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in May, Hilton apparently served as the afterparty DJ.

"I mean the entire floor moved with her beats," Lovato told Vogue at the time.

On WWHL, Lovato said they were 15 years old when they first met Hilton.

"I wasn't running around in the day with her. I mean, we definitely saw each other at parties and things like that, but I was pretty young when we first met," she added.

Lovato is set to drop her album It's Not That Deep on Oct. 24.