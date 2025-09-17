Cardi B is going to be a mom of four.

The rapper, 32, shared the news Tuesday on CBS Mornings that she is expecting her fourth child, her first with professional football player Stefon Diggs, 31.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she told Gayle King in an interview. "I'm actually very, I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

She said her baby will arrive in February, ahead of her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour.

Cardi B has three children, daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave Set, 4, with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. She and Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, have been linked since October 2024 and stepped out at an NBA playoffs game together in May.

Cardi B announced her Little Miss Drama tour Monday. The tour kicks off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, Calif., and concludes April 17 in Atlanta.

Cardi B crashed The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night to promote her tour and her new album Am I the Drama?, due Friday.

Am I the Drama? is her second full-length album after Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018.