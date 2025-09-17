The rapper, 32, shared the news Tuesday on CBS Mornings that she is expecting her fourth child, her first with professional football player Stefon Diggs, 31.
"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she told Gayle King in an interview. "I'm actually very, I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."
She said her baby will arrive in February, ahead of her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour.
Cardi B has three children, daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave Set, 4, with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. She and Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, have been linked since October 2024 and stepped out at an NBA playoffs game together in May.
Cardi B announced her Little Miss Drama tour Monday. The tour kicks off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, Calif., and concludes April 17 in Atlanta.
Cardi B crashed The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night to promote her tour and her new album Am I the Drama?, due Friday.
Am I the Drama? is her second full-length album after Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018.
