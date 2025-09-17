The Latin Grammy Awards nominations are in, and Bad Bunny is up for 12 potential honors.

Bad Bunny's songs "DTmF" and "Baile Inolvidable" are up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while his album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos could be named Album of the Year.

The music artist is followed by Edgar Barrera and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, with 10 nods apiece, according to a press release.

The 26th annual event will broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST.

"This iconic night will showcase the extraordinary talent in Latin music, while shining a spotlight on the visionary artists, creators and stories that are shaping culture in the U.S. and around the globe," TelevisaUnivision executive Ignacio Meyer previously said in a statement.