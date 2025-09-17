Bad Bunny receives most nominations for Latin Grammy Awards
UPI News Service, 09/17/2025
The Latin Grammy Awards nominations are in, and Bad Bunny is up for 12 potential honors.
Bad Bunny's songs "DTmF" and "Baile Inolvidable" are up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while his album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos could be named Album of the Year.
The music artist is followed by Edgar Barrera and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, with 10 nods apiece, according to a press release.
The 26th annual event will broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST.
"This iconic night will showcase the extraordinary talent in Latin music, while shining a spotlight on the visionary artists, creators and stories that are shaping culture in the U.S. and around the globe," TelevisaUnivision executive Ignacio Meyer previously said in a statement.
Other albums up for Album of the Year include Cosa Nuestra from Rauw Alejandro, Papota from Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Raices from Gloria Estefan, Punito De Yocahu by Vicente Garcia, Al Roper la Burbuja by Joaquina, Cancionera by Natalia Lafourcade, Caju by Liniker and En Las Numbes - Con Mis Panas by Elena Rose.
