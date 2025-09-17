Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece takes fans behind-the-scenes of Season 2 in a new video released on Wednesday.

Stars Inaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Taz Skylar (Sanji) and Jacob Romero (Usopp) discuss the upcoming season and what fans can expect as the show sets sail for the Grand Line.

"The Straw Hats are very, very excited to be back because the story of One Piece gets bigger and it gets better," Inaki says in the clip.

The behind-the-scenes footage shows Luffy and his crew entering new locations and encountering more pirates on their quest for the One Piece treasure.

"Last season it was so exciting to see the Straw Hats come together and create this family. In Season 2, we get to see them relying on each other fully," Rudd said.

Netflix also released behind-the-scenes photos on X featuring the main cast.

Netflix's One Piece, based on the popular manga and anime series of the same name, returns for Season 2 in 2026.