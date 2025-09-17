Sony Pictures is previewing Anaconda, its reboot film about a reboot film, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black portrays Doug, who is lifelong best friends with Rudd's Griff.

The duo decide to pursue their big dream of recreating the 1997 film Anaconda following a "midlife crisis."

The trailer released Tuesday shows the makeshift filmmakers taking out a $9,400 loan, getting a riverboat and recruiting a snake handler.

Things take a turn for the worse, however, when they accidentally kill their reptilian costar and search for another to star in the film, only to discover they are being hunted by "an actual giant anaconda."

"The movie they're dying to make? It might just get them killed," an official synopsis reads.

Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior and Selton Mello also star in the film, which was directed by Tom Gormican from a script he wrote with Kevin Etten.

The film arrives in theaters Christmas.