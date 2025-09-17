Netflix is previewing Victoria Beckham, a three-part docuseries about the former Spice Girl.

A trailer released Wednesday shows the star reflecting on her transition from the '90s girl group.

"All of a sudden, it stopped," she said.

The series traces the star's relationship with husband David Beckham and her debut in the realm of high fashion.

"Following her journey as she prepares for her most ambitious runway show yet at Paris Fashion Week, the docuseries weaves together past and present to reveal the challenges and triumphs that have defined her -- and continue to drive her forward," an official synopsis reads.

The docuseries arrives on the streamer Oct. 9.