The Prime Video mystery-thriller series We Were Liars has been given the green light for a second season, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The series, inspired by E. Lockhart's novel, follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman ( Emily Alyn Lind ) after an accident on her grandfather's private island upends her seemingly perfect life.

"(Co-showrunners Carin Adly) Mackenzie and (Julie) Plec have big, big plans for Season 2, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen -- and a lot of surprises as well," Lockhart said in a statement.

In addition to Lind, Season 1 also starred Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli and David Morse.

Additional details about the plot have not yet been shared.