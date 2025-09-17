Mystery thriller 'We Were Liars' renewed for Season 2
UPI News Service, 09/17/2025
The Prime Video mystery-thriller series We Were Liars has been given the green light for a second season, the streamer announced Wednesday.
The series, inspired by E. Lockhart's novel, follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) after an accident on her grandfather's private island upends her seemingly perfect life.
"(Co-showrunners Carin Adly) Mackenzie and (Julie) Plec have big, big plans for Season 2, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen -- and a lot of surprises as well," Lockhart said in a statement.
In addition to Lind, Season 1 also starred Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli and David Morse.
Additional details about the plot have not yet been shared.
