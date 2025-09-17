Paramount+ is previewing Ozzy: No Escape From Now, a documentary about the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne, ahead of its arrival on the streamer Oct. 7.

The feature will include commentary from Ozzy and his family, including children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, a press release states.

They'll discuss the impact of the fall that led Ozzy to cancel his goodbye tour, and wife Sharon Osbourne will detail the singer's journey with depression, an official synopsis says.

"Ozzy: No Escape From Now was never intended as a posthumous film," the description continues. "However, following his death on July 22, the documentary now stands as a testament to Ozzy's courage, wit, determination and talent -- qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions around the world."

The film will also feature Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan, Slash, Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan, Chad Smith, Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt, Billy Morrison, Tom Morello, Mike Inez and Billy Corgan.

Osbourne, who came to fame as the frontman of Black Sabbath, died at age 76 in July.