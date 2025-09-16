Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Maintenance Required.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

Maintenance Required is a romantic comedy starring Scipio and Petsch as "anonymous soulmates" who meet in an online car forum. In real life, the pair become bitter rivals as his corporate company tries to shut down her mom-and-pop auto shop.

The trailer shows Scipio and Petsch's characters eventually agree to go on a date without realizing the other's identity.

Maintenance Required premieres Oct. 8 on Prime Video.

Petsch is best known for playing Cheryl Blossom on the CW series Riverdale, while Scipio portrayed Armando Aretas in Bad Boys for Life and its sequel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.