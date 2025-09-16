The blockbuster Superman is set to premiere on streaming service HBO Max Friday and the HBO cable channel Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company announced the news Tuesday.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the comic book adaptation stars David Corenswet in the role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The ensemble also includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced.

Gunn announced earlier this month that a sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is slated for release on July 9, 2027.