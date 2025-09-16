Lionsgate released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for The Housemaid, a thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, on Tuesday.

The screen adaptation of Frieda McFadden's best-selling book is set for theatrical release on Dec. 19.

"The film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems," a synopsis said.

"Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous -- a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end."

Sweeney also stars in Christy, a biopic about real-life former boxer Christy Martin. Seyfried's other upcoming films include The Testament of Ann Lee, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival this month.