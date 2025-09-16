Sydney Sweeney joins Amanda Seyfried's perfect family in 'Housemaid' trailer
UPI News Service, 09/16/2025
Lionsgate released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for The Housemaid, a thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The screen adaptation of Frieda McFadden's best-selling book is set for theatrical release on Dec. 19.
"The film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems," a synopsis said.
"Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous -- a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end."
Sweeney also stars in Christy, a biopic about real-life former boxer Christy Martin. Seyfried's other upcoming films include The Testament of Ann Lee, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival this month.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.