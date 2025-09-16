AJ Lee and her husband CM Punk got into a war of words with fellow married couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on WWE Raw.

The two wrestling power couples will compete in a Mixed Tag Team match at WWE's Wrestlepalooza event on Saturday.

Punk and Lee confronted Rollins and Lynch in the ring Monday ahead of their big match. Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion, while Lynch is the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Rollins told Punk he would regret bringing Lee into their long-standing blood feud and along with Lynch, brought up how dangerous it was for Lee to compete again after being away from the ring for 10 years.

"I wouldn't even be here if you hadn't used your own wife as a human shield," Lee responded.

Lee admitted she didn't know how her neck would hold up while wrestling on Saturday, but said Rollins and Lynch won't be able to handle her signature, unpredictable style.

Rollins laughed at being unable to handle Lee and said he could read Punk like a book.

"He has a nasty habit of leaving when things let him down. So this Saturday, when my wife rips you into shreds, you better hope to god that he doesn't leave you too," Rollins said before Lee slapped the World Heavyweight Champion across the face.

Rollins then expected Lynch to get involved, but the self-proclaimed greatest female wrestler of all-time wanted nothing to do with Lee, which started an argument between the couple.

Lynch left the ring, leaving her husband alone. Punk quickly chased the champ out of the ring, which allowed Lynch to sneak back in. Lynch then planted Lee with the Man-Handle Slam and slapped Punk across the face before she kissed Rollins on the entrance ramp.

WWE Wrestlepalooza will also feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. The event can be streamed Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT on the new ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix internationally.