JoJo Fletcher "excited" to watch her 'The Bachelorette' season on 'The Greatest Seasons' with Jordan Rodgers
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/29/2020
JoJo Fletcher has revealed she and fiance Jordan Rodgers are actually excited to relive her The Bachelorette season on the upcoming episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, although she was "anxious" at first.
On Monday night, JoJo's The Bachelorette edition, which aired as Season 12 back in 2016, will be condensed into a three-hour broadcast of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on ABC.
In addition to romantic dates, dramatic moments and memorable Rose Ceremonies, fans will be able to watch Jordan get down on one knee and propose marriage to JoJo.
But with the good comes the bad, and JoJo will have to take a look back on cringeworthy choices as Jordan must also endure JoJo kissing and falling for other men.
"Honestly, my initial reaction was anxious," JoJo told E! News about tuning in to the recap episode.
"I don't know why but I know I was an emotional roller coaster that season. But now, honestly, I'm excited to watch it back and excited to see it through Jordan's eyes."
JoJo revealed Jordan is actually looking forward to watching her The Bachelorette season for the firs time.
"The funny thing is that I think I got really lucky the first time around because Jordan didn't watch our season. He maybe watched the first one or two episodes but he was like, 'I don't need to see this,'" JoJo shared.
"I just went through, which was amazing at the time because we were in a new relationship. Things weren't as steady then. But now, four years later, he's excited to watch. We're going to see a great laugh out of it."
But JoJo and Jordan had to overcome quite a bit to be this happy and confident in their relationship.
On Night 1 of filming The Bachelorette, Jordan told JoJo that he dabbled in some sports radio broadcasting. He quickly became a frontrunner for her heart, winning the First Impression Rose and the first kiss of the season.
JoJo was therefore bashed for her interest in someone like Jordan, and Jordan had to defend himself against rumors he went on the show to further his career and become famous, especially when he landed a new gig at the SEC Network while the season was airing.
"Critics thought this guy is faking it, whatever," JoJo told E! News.
"Thankfully, luckilyâ€”and I should have known better from all alongâ€”but he is that person. He's wonderful. He's amazing. He's nothing like what anyone ever thought he was."
Jordan had stolen JoJo's heart early on in The Bachelorette process and now they're planning their wedding for 2021.
"I think that comes with the territory of when you are the frontrunner and I just thought it was too good to be true," JoJo explained.
"We don't have to prove it to anybody. I've always known he's an incredible, wonderful, loving man."
JoJo and Jordan, who co-host CNBC's Cash Pad and Paramount Network's Fittest Couples, originally set a wedding date for June 13, 2020, but due to quarantine regulations, government restrictions and the safety of their guests, the couple decided to push back their nuptials.
"6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" JoJo wrote alongside a photo of Jordan kissing her cheek on Instagram.
"As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don't get to marry you today @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait."
JoJo didn't reveal the exact date she'll walk down the aisle next year, but she did confirm in her post, "2021, we really can't wait for you."
Jordan also shared a post of his own on the day he was supposed to be a groom standing at the altar.
"Today was going to be our Wedding Day. We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room! At least she still has some white (paint) on," Jordan captioned a fun photo of the pair.
"As you know by now we had to postpone our big day until next year, and although I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint...our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer I guess. I love you @joelle_fletcher and I can't wait to marry you in 2021!"
JoJo and Jordan just celebrated the four-year anniversary of their engagement in May.
"You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader. Can't wait for what the rest of our lives have in store for us," JoJo gushed on Instagram at the time.
In Fall 2019, JoJo told Us that she could see herself marrying Jordan in an outdoor wedding in Malibu, Napa or Santa Barbara.
Prior to starring on The Bachelorette, JoJo competed for Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor's 20th season and finished as the runner-up behind Lauren Bushnell. (Ben and Lauren have since broken up and moved on with new relationships).