A Quiet Place filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.

"Beautiful day to kickoff a movie! #IF," Krasinski tweeted Wednesday.

Krasinski will co-star in the film with Steve Carell, his fellow former cast member from The Office.

Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. round out the ensemble.

If is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.

Krasinski also wrote and is executive producing the movie, which is slated for theaterical release Nov. 17, 2023.