The 61-year-old mother and grandmother from Rockland, MD, had quit Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, which wrapped in November 2023 on ABC, a couple of weeks into filming last year to help her daughter recover from postpartum depression at home.
"I so thought that I was going to be that girl who left that nobody remembers. I truly believed that was going to be the outcome," Joan told Entertainment Tonight, reflecting back on her early The Golden Bachelor departure.
"I really was sad about that, honestly, because I loved being here. I think the process worked. I was sad when I had to leave, so having the opportunity to come back and [having] people actually remember me a little bit [is amazing]."
On The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All late last year, Joan got emotional when watching her journey back on the show, and she told host Jesse Palmer how she felt really bad about disappointing and hurting Gerry.
Joan apparently thought she and Gerry had "a good chance" of working out as a couple had she stayed.
Joan told The Wrap in November 2023 that, after leaving Gerry during Week 2 of The Golden Bachelor season, she briefly considered returning to the show and resuming filming once she helped her daughter because she felt like she had "unfinished business."
However, Joan soon came to realize that her daughter's mental health was still suffering after giving birth and she needed to stay by her side.
ABC previously teased that Joan will bring "grace and charm" to viewers' television screens on Wednesday nights this fall.
"She is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave The Golden Bachelor," ABC wrote in a press release for the show.
"Despite that and other challenges she's faced along the way... [Joan] remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of two, and school administrator, while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking."
"When all of that kind of vanished, I really missed that thought and planning a future with somebody and doing new things... So I am ready for someone who has a little sense of adventure and is ready to have some fun," Joan said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Joan added, "You only get to do this once. You only get to live once!"