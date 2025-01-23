The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos has decided to plead the fifth when asked if Gerry Turner wanted a second chance with her.

Joan, 62, had quit The Golden Bachelor a couple of weeks into filming in 2023 to help her daughter recover from postpartum depression at home, but she considered returning to the show and resume competing for Gerry's heart.

However, Joan revealed during the Wednesday, January 22 episode of the "Two Jersey Js" podcast that by the time she was ready to rejoin the cast, Gerry was already filming his Final 3 bachelorettes' hometown dates.

Joan therefore decided it didn't make sense to disrupt Gerry's journey that late in the game, and he ended up getting engaged to his winner, Theresa Nist, during the show's November 2023 finale.

"We are really good friends still," Joan said on the podcast, confirming her relationship with Gerry didn't end with her short-lived stint on The Golden Bachelor. "We stay in touch, yeah."

Gerry and Theresa got married in a live televised special on January 4, 2024 on ABC, but the pair announced their split in April 2024.

An Indiana judge then finalized Gerry and Theresa's divorce in June 2024.

When asked whether she thought Gerry may have wanted to give their relationship another shot after his breakup with Theresa, Joan replied, "I'm not going to comment."

But around the same time Gerry and Theresa's divorce was finalized, Joan had begun filming her own The Golden Bachelorette season.

Joan had a beautiful journey to find true love for the second time in her life following the 2021 death of her late husband John Vassos.

During the show's November 2024 finale, Joan was shown accepting a marriage proposal from her winner, Chock Chapple, and the couple is still together and happy now.

Joan, who currently resides in Maryland, and Chock, who lives in Kansas, have been apartment hunting for a "love shack" in New York City, where they can meet up and go on dates.

Joan and Chock, 61, claim to be madly in love, but Joan said she's not wedding planning at the moment.

"I think that we all kind of maybe learned a lesson from Gerry and Theresa that maybe that was too quick and they probably don't want to make that mistake again," Joan shared.

"I certainly am not in any rush to get married. I am actually really happy right now, just not having anything to do."

Chock, for his part, took to Instagram Stories on January 14 and pointed out how he and Joan are "asked all the time" about when they're going to tie the knot.

"Somebody today at lunch said, '[2025]?'" Chock recalled. "And I said, 'Maybe at the end of 25 or [2026].'"

Chock teased that he and Joan are "getting closer" to saying, "I do," but they're enjoying their engagement and "having a lot of fun together" in the meantime.

"We're just getting to know each other, and so this is time well spent," Chock noted.

Chock and Joan recently teased on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast how they have a lot of traveling in store for 2025.

"We've got four big trips coming up in 2025, so it's going to be a busy year! And that's just what we've got [lined up] for now," Chock gushed to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Joan and Chock shared how they'll be traveling to Africa, France, Spain and the Caribbean.

"We have time and we have resources now. Chock isn't retired, but he can leave his business and it runs pretty well without him, as long as he has some oversight," Joan explained.

"And I have taken a leave of absence and so I'm currently not working. We can now concentrate on our relationship, and I feel that's really important in the beginning."

During a late 2024 appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, Joan and Chock revealed how they'd like to have a televised wedding in order to include Bachelor Nation.

Joan and Chock also revealed at the time that they could imagine themselves getting married in 2025 or early 2026.

