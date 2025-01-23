Joan, 62, had quit The Golden Bachelor a couple of weeks into filming in 2023 to help her daughter recover from postpartum depression at home, but she considered returning to the show and resume competing for Gerry's heart.
However, Joan revealed during the Wednesday, January 22 episode of the "Two Jersey Js" podcast that by the time she was ready to rejoin the cast, Gerry was already filming his Final 3 bachelorettes' hometown dates.
Joan therefore decided it didn't make sense to disrupt Gerry's journey that late in the game, and he ended up getting engaged to his winner, Theresa Nist, during the show's November 2023 finale.
"We are really good friends still," Joan said on the podcast, confirming her relationship with Gerry didn't end with her short-lived stint on The Golden Bachelor. "We stay in touch, yeah."
Gerry and Theresa got married in a live televised special on January 4, 2024 on ABC, but the pair announced their split in April 2024.
An Indiana judge then finalized Gerry and Theresa's divorce in June 2024.
When asked whether she thought Gerry may have wanted to give their relationship another shot after his breakup with Theresa, Joan replied, "I'm not going to comment."
But around the same time Gerry and Theresa's divorce was finalized, Joan had begun filming her own The Golden Bachelorette season.
Joan had a beautiful journey to find true love for the second time in her life following the 2021 death of her late husband John Vassos.
During the show's November 2024 finale, Joan was shown accepting a marriage proposal from her winner, Chock Chapple, and the couple is still together and happy now.